Doreen Ann Johnson

August 6, 1964 - September 30, 2021

Doreen Ann Johnson, 57, of Lincoln, died September 30, 2021. Mrs. Johnson was born August 6, 1964 in Valley City, ND to Doris & Lee (Benson) Clark. Doreen loved being a mom and grandma. She cherished her time spent with family. She married Arnold Johnson on August 28, 1982.

Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, Arnold; son, Josh (Tasha) Johnson; grandson, Arnold Johnson; siblings, Dennis Clark, David Clark, Denise Humble, Doug Clark.

A Celebration of Doreen's Life will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Douglas United Methodist Church, 245 W. 3rd Street, Douglas 68344. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.