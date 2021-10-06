Menu
Doreen Ann Johnson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Doreen Ann Johnson

August 6, 1964 - September 30, 2021

Doreen Ann Johnson, 57, of Lincoln, died September 30, 2021. Mrs. Johnson was born August 6, 1964 in Valley City, ND to Doris & Lee (Benson) Clark. Doreen loved being a mom and grandma. She cherished her time spent with family. She married Arnold Johnson on August 28, 1982.

Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, Arnold; son, Josh (Tasha) Johnson; grandson, Arnold Johnson; siblings, Dennis Clark, David Clark, Denise Humble, Doug Clark.

A Celebration of Doreen's Life will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Douglas United Methodist Church, 245 W. 3rd Street, Douglas 68344. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Douglas United Methodist Church
245 W. 3rd Street, Douglas, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Arnie and family, so sorry to hear of Doreen´s passing. Prayers to you for strength and faith in the passing days and months.
Marlene Thomas Sturdy
Other
October 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you during these difficult times.
Gary & Sheila Stolz
School
October 6, 2021
