Mrs. Doris M Beck

May 25, 1935 - January 6, 2022

Mrs. Doris M Beck, age 86 passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Doris was born May 25, 1935 in Burwell, Nebraska. She was the best cook in the state of Nebraska retired from Friend County Club.

Preceded in death by her parents; son Randy, 1 infant baby and 2 brothers: Harold and Henry; sisters: Charlotte, Deloris and Leola. Survived by 3 children: Donna (Randy) Frazier, Terry (Keitha) Beck and Steve Beck; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. sisters: Ilene and Shirley.

Visitation, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Celebration of Life, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com