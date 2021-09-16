Doris E. Carpenter

October 31, 1935 - September 14, 2021

Doris E. Carpenter, 85, of Lincoln, died on September 14, 2021. Ms. Carpenter was born October 31, 1935 to Carl & Rose Marie (Brunner) Rulla at home on the farm in Johnson County, NE. Doris graduated high school in Sterling, NE in 1953. She attended Peru State College & Lincoln School of Commerce. Doris started working for the Corps of Engineers and then worked for the Social Security Administration for over 40 years. Doris was very active in her church and the Sunday School program. She volunteered with the Capitol Humane Society, WICS Home for Girls and was involved in many different organizations.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lorin Rulla. Survived by her children, Mike (Brenda) Carpenter, Deb (John) Turner; sister, Anna Rulla; brother, John (Donna) Rulla; grandchildren, Mollie (Ty) Anderson, Meghan & Madlyn Carpenter; great-grandchild, Norah Anderson; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Sheridan Lutheran Church. Pastor Michelle Oetken will officiate. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to the Capitol Humane Society or WICS Home for Girls.The family requests those in attendance to wear masks per the Lancaster County mandate. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.