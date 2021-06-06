Menu
Doris Foust
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Doris (Pabian) Foust

September 14, 1930 - June 3, 2021

Doris Foust (Pabian) passed away June 3, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born September 14, 1930 in Fremont, Nebraska, the oldest daughter of Emil and Irma (Hoffman) Pabian. She attended elementary school in Linwood and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1947. She attended Midland College, earning a teaching degree in 1949. Doris married Carroll Foust on October 1, 1950 and enjoyed 63 years together before Carroll passed away in 2013.

Doris was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, holding multiple officer positions in Starcraft chapter #307 including Worthy Matron and serving as Secretary for a number of years. She was active in other social organizations including Jobs Daughters and P.E.O. She enjoyed dancing and cooking. Her favorite pastimes were traveling with her husband and collecting cookbooks from all over the country.

Survivors include son, Bob; daughter, Linda; and grand-daughter, Kasimira.

Funeral service: Wednesday, June 9, 2021 10:00 A.M at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Visitation: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 9:00 A.M.- 8:00P.M. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Burial: Wyuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lincoln Public School Foundation for Randolph Elementary or The Nebraska Masonic Home, Plattsmouth, NE.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
2 Entries
Some of my earliest memories are of Doris reading to us at Randolph. She was a sweet lady and I know she will be missed very much. I pray that her family and friends will find solace in their own memories of her.
Matt Bachinski
Other
June 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers being lifted until we see her again.
Brent Welch
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results