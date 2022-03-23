Doris Jean (Friedemann) King

August 31, 1929 - March 20, 2022

We celebrate the ninety-two years of life for Doris King. She was the fourth of ten children of Arnold and Edith (Shottenkirk) Friedemann born near Blue Springs, Nebraska. She graduated from Union Center High School in 1946 with advanced studies in Lincoln, Nebraska that allowed her teach for the next year. Married on September 9, 1947 to Bob King, they began their life together on a farm near Virginia, Nebraska. Doris was a long time resident of Lincoln, Nebraska.

She found great strength in her Christian faith and was active for many years as a member of Southview Christian Church. She worked at the Lincoln Police Department for over 20 years, retiring in 1985. She was the first woman to hold a management role in the Department as Director of Property and Evidence. Doris loved to travel including visiting every state capital with her trusty RV driver, her husband, Bob.

Much appreciation to the staff at Gateway Vista for the care provided for our mom over the last ten years, to HoriSun Hospice for their end of life care and to all family and friends who have reached out to us.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son, Gordie King, daughter, Kathy Tice and son-in-law, Gerry Tice. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn (Warren) Mitchell, children Beth Bouwens, Emily Joy Smith, Suzanne King, Robert King Jr, Rich (Julie) King, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Southview Christian Church, 2040 South 22nd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68502. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Southview Christian Church.