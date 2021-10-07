Doris "Dorie" Jean Thallas

November 25, 1934 - October 5, 2021

Doris "Dorie" Jean Thallas of Lincoln, beloved wife and mother peacefully passed away on October 5, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born November 25, 1934 to Ray and Margaret Wolfe. United in marriage to Robert Dean Thallas Sr. on September 13, 1953 and were blessed with two beloved sons, Robert Dean Jr. and Timothy Alan. Retired from Lincoln Board of Realtors. Member of St Marks United Methodist Church.

Survived by her sons, Timothy (Deb) Thallas of Pleasant Dale, NE; Joseph (Terri) Streur of Web City, MO; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Wolfe and niece, Cindy Wolfe; grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Streur and Elizabeth Streur; great-grandchildren, Maggie Streur, Dani Streur, Eleanor Streur, and Kalen Molina; her dog, Scooter and many dear friends. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Robert Dean Thallas Sr., son, Robert Dean Thallas Jr., brothers, Ray "Buss" Wolfe Jr., Clifford "Pete" Wolfe, Richard "Dick" Wolfe and nephew, David Wolfe.

A private graveside service will be held 11 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Horizon Hospice Foundation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.