Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Jean "Dorie" Thallas
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Doris "Dorie" Jean Thallas

November 25, 1934 - October 5, 2021

Doris "Dorie" Jean Thallas of Lincoln, beloved wife and mother peacefully passed away on October 5, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born November 25, 1934 to Ray and Margaret Wolfe. United in marriage to Robert Dean Thallas Sr. on September 13, 1953 and were blessed with two beloved sons, Robert Dean Jr. and Timothy Alan. Retired from Lincoln Board of Realtors. Member of St Marks United Methodist Church.

Survived by her sons, Timothy (Deb) Thallas of Pleasant Dale, NE; Joseph (Terri) Streur of Web City, MO; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Wolfe and niece, Cindy Wolfe; grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Streur and Elizabeth Streur; great-grandchildren, Maggie Streur, Dani Streur, Eleanor Streur, and Kalen Molina; her dog, Scooter and many dear friends. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Robert Dean Thallas Sr., son, Robert Dean Thallas Jr., brothers, Ray "Buss" Wolfe Jr., Clifford "Pete" Wolfe, Richard "Dick" Wolfe and nephew, David Wolfe.

A private graveside service will be held 11 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to Horizon Hospice Foundation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dan, Mickey and Carol Thallas
October 9, 2021
Terri Thallas Millsaps
October 8, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to her son, Tim, and his wife Deb and all her family and friends. Aunt Dorie had a special place in my heart, as she did, I'm sure in many hearts. She will be missed. God bless each family member and friend. May He comfort each of you.
Terri Thallas Millsaps
Family
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results