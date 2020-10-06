Menu
Dorothy A. McEniry

October 3, 2020

Dorothy A. McEniry, widow of Glenn, 94 of Lincoln, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church, Altar Society, Ladies of the Eucharist, Pink Sisters Auxiliary, and St Elizabeth Auxiliary. Dorothy is survived by her sons John of Scottsdale, Arizona and Bob (wife Judy) of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Michael, Shawn, Kayla, Patrick and Kyle; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Anne, 9 brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th St with Fr Michael McCabe as celebrant. The Rosary will be at 1:30 pm Thursday at church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 to 8 and Wednesday from 9 am to 8 pm, all at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Memorials are suggested to Pius X Foundation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
