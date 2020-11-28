Dorothy Ann Schmidt

September 19, 1937 - November 25, 2020

Dorothy Schmidt passed away and entered into the Lord's presence on November 25, 2020. Born September 19, 1937, on a farm east of Crete, NE., to Walter and Marguerite Wild. Dorothy was married to her high school sweetheart, Roger Schmidt, for 65 years. They are survived by; Galen (Pam) Schmidt of Grand Coulee, WA, Corey (Joni) Schmidt of Rapid City, SD, and Diana (Robert) McCoy of Lincoln, NE. Dorothy was a sweet, caring woman and a faithful follower and ambassador for her Lord, Jesus Christ. She loved nothing more than serving others and was very active within her home congregation of Messiah Lutheran Church. Dorothy was an accomplished watercolor artist who enjoyed traveling and did so often with Roger, seeing much of the world together. The Celebration of Life will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., but may be subject to alternate scheduling due to Covid-19. Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church for future designation. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.