Dorothy Chapman

December 17, 2021

Dorothy was born in 1933 to Gracie Bryden (Gessford) Dunlap and Estle Plumb "Pete" Dunlap in Franklin, NE. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1951. A degree from Kearney State College in 1953 led to the beginning of her teaching career. She taught elementary school in Trenton, Axtell, Mason City, and Lincoln NE. While teaching in Axtell, she met Robert C Chapman, the high school principal. They were married in 1958. They honeymooned for the entire summer in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Bob had a science fellowship at the University of Alaska. They brought Bruce into the family in 1961, and after moving to Lincoln in 1964, completed their family with Lori. Dorothy was a loving, wonderful mother. She was an avid reader, quilter, and crafter. She was an amazing gardener, as well. She had plants blooming in the yard from earliest spring to latest fall. Dorothy died at age 88 on 12/17/2021, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, grandson Rob, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife, Sandy McBride, her daughter, Lori, granddaughter Brandi Phillips, great-grandchildren Haylie and Cody Chapman, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Dorothy's Stephen Minister, Carol Ripley, whose visits Dorothy looked forward to and talked of long after.

Services will be held Thursday 12/23/2021 at 11:00 am at Eastridge Presbyterian Church. A gathering for stories and fellowship will follow immediately. Memorials can be made to Eastridge Presbyterian Church 1135 Eastridge Dr, Lincoln NE 68510, Wachiska Audubon Society 4547 Calvert St #10, Lincoln, NE 68506, or Child Saving Institute, 4545 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com