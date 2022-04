Dorothy Grummert

December 12, 2020

Dorothy Grummert 103, formerly Jansen, passed away December 12, 2020 at Fairbury, NE. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. gerdesmeyerfh.com