Dorothy Irene Delp Otoupalik

October, 20, 2020

Dorothy Irene Delp Otoupalik, 92 of Lincoln, NE died October 2020. Due to Corona Virus restrictions there will be a private family service now and a public Celebration of Dorothy's Life held in the future. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.