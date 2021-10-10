Dorothy Jane Kendle

January 23, 1932 - October 6, 2021

Dorothy Jane Kendle, 89, of Lincoln, Ne passed away October 6, 2021 in Lincoln, Ne surrounded by her family. She was born January 23, 1932 in Crete, Ne. Jane was married to her husband Robert for 64 years. She was well known for her baking skills and making sure her grandsons were well fed all through high school and college. Jane was blessed with four great-grandchildren that she loved to watch play. She was able to attend one of their soccer games recently that brought back many memories of following her grandsons to their numerous sporting events. Jane loved volunteering at Bryan Hospital and serving at her church. She loved her church family and looked forward to going to church each Sunday at Southwood Lutheran.

Survivors include one son Bob (Lisa) Kendle of Lincoln. Two grandsons Taylor (Carly) Kendle of Lincoln, Josh (Brooke) Kendle of Lincoln. Four great-grandchildren Tatum and Cooper of Lincoln and Jaxson and Baker of Lincoln. Her brother Jack Barrett. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, parents Walter and Agnes Barrett, a sister Bev and a brother Pat.

Funeral services will be held at Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd on Wednesday October 13th at 11am. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Cedars Home for Children or Southwood Lutheran Church. lincolnfh.com