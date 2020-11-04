Dorothy L (Halada) Hupka

March 11, 1930 - October 30, 2020

Dorothy L Halada Hupka, 90, of Lincoln died peacefully at home Friday October 30th, 2020. She was born March 11th, 1930 in Crete, Ne. to Adolph and Emma Halada of Crete, Ne. Dorothy graduated from Crete Highschool in 1948. She retired from JCPennys in Lincoln after 28 years. Dorothy loved to cook and bake, making numerous elaborate wedding cakes for family, as well as family favorites such as kolaches and runzas. She also had a love for gardening, sewing, weekly family get-togethers, and holiday feasts. She is survived by Husband Walter Hupka of Lincoln Ne., sister Diane Safranek, and husband Ron of Crete; daughter in laws Shari Hupka, Lynne Brunk both of Lincoln, and Lynn Roginsky of Denver, Co. Grandchildren, Jason Hupka of Lakewood, Co.; Todd and wife Keli, Sarah and husband Lucas Conaway all of Lincoln; Great grandchildren: Hunter and Kathryn Hupka of Lincoln, Collin, Evelyn, Anneé, Judah, and Andrew all of Denver; many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by Parents Emma and Adolph Halada of Crete, in-laws John and Caroline Hupka of Lincoln, Brother Del Halada of Crete, brother-in-laws Elmer Hupka, Glenn Hupka of Lincoln. Sons Gary Hupka and Ricky Hupka both of Lincoln. Funeral proceedings will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, Ne. at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 4th. Private family internment to be held at gravesite. Following funeral services, a celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Southwood Clubhouse, 5000 Tipperary Trail, Lincoln, NE. in lieu of visitation. Memorials to the family will be donated to a charity of the family's choice at a later date. lincolnfh.com