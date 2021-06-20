Dorothy A. Lawson

May 14, 1930 - June 17, 2021

Dorothy A Lawson, age 91, of Lincoln passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Dorothy was born May 14, 1930 to Jacob and Engel Mueller.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Vard Lawson. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Joni (Gary) Rikli, Kathy (Rich) White, Stephanie (Chris) Bryslan and Barry (Nicole) Lawson; Siblings, Alvina Harms, Pauline Huber, Shirley Whitney, Kenneth (Jan) Mueller; grandchildren, Becky (Andy) Classen, Jennifer Forst, Tyler White, Rachael (Joe) Chavez, Natalie (Manuel) Robles, Ren Lawson, Ryder Lawson; great-grandchildren, Macen, Jason, Andrew, Logan, Adyson, Audrey and Esme; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A visitation for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, June 22 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln. A funeral service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 23 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St. Lincoln. Visit www.lincolnfh.com