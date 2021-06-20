Menu
Dorothy A. Lawson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Dorothy A. Lawson

May 14, 1930 - June 17, 2021

Dorothy A Lawson, age 91, of Lincoln passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Dorothy was born May 14, 1930 to Jacob and Engel Mueller.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Vard Lawson. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Joni (Gary) Rikli, Kathy (Rich) White, Stephanie (Chris) Bryslan and Barry (Nicole) Lawson; Siblings, Alvina Harms, Pauline Huber, Shirley Whitney, Kenneth (Jan) Mueller; grandchildren, Becky (Andy) Classen, Jennifer Forst, Tyler White, Rachael (Joe) Chavez, Natalie (Manuel) Robles, Ren Lawson, Ryder Lawson; great-grandchildren, Macen, Jason, Andrew, Logan, Adyson, Audrey and Esme; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A visitation for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, June 22 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln. A funeral service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 23 at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St. Lincoln. Visit www.lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
8701 Adams St., Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy and prayers for Dorothy's family. I worked with Dorothy at the Sun many years ago...
Terry Bowers
Work
June 27, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers go out to the family from your cousin Julie in Montana.
Julie Orso
June 24, 2021
Kathy, Joni, and family---we send our deepest condolences to all of you in the loss of your mother. She lived a full life, but we know there is still the pain of her passing. Please know that God is wrapping His hands around you.
Bruce McKeag
Family
June 20, 2021
