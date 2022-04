Douglas Andersen

November 15, 1939 - June 28, 2021

Douglas Andersen was born on November 15th, 1939 in Sandstone, MN. He passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his side on June 28th, 2021. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for later designation. Services for Doug will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.