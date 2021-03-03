Douglas Edward Beach

January 27, 1959 - February 28, 2021

Douglas Edward Beach, 62 of Syracuse, was born on Jan. 27, 1959 in Syracuse, Neb., to Gerald and Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Beach. He passed away at UNMC in Omaha on Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.

The visitation will be Thursday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse and then at St. Paulinus Catholic Church, Syracuse, with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., and a rosary at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be Friday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church, service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse, Neb. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. An agriculture scholarship will be established in Doug's honor. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com