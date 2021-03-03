Menu
Douglas Edward Beach
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Douglas Edward Beach

January 27, 1959 - February 28, 2021

Douglas Edward Beach, 62 of Syracuse, was born on Jan. 27, 1959 in Syracuse, Neb., to Gerald and Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Beach. He passed away at UNMC in Omaha on Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.

The visitation will be Thursday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse and then at St. Paulinus Catholic Church, Syracuse, with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., and a rosary at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be Friday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church, service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse, Neb. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. An agriculture scholarship will be established in Doug's honor. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street P.O. Box 246, Syracuse, NE
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
Syracuse, NE
Mar
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
Syracuse, NE
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Midland Education Faculty
March 3, 2021
