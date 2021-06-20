Douglas Ray Cody

July 13, 1954 – June 3, 2021

Douglas Ray Cody, 66, passed away on June 3, 2021, from end-stage renal disease. Doug was born July 13, 1954, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Donald and Roberta (Klein) Cody. Doug graduated from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, with a Degree in Journalism and won many awards for his writing and creative skills.

In 1981 Doug was hired by The Walt Disney Company in Orlando as a Writer/Producer/Speechwriter. He accepted the post of V.P. Public Relations & Communication for Carlson Wagonlit Travel in Minneapolis, and later promoted to Sr V.P. Public Relations for Carlson Companies. Doug retired and moved to Naples, FL in 2008 with his dear wife of 25 years, Doreen, and fur-babies Max and Howie.

Doug was loved and admired by many, for his sharp mind, quick wit, and his tenacity for completing difficult projects. He had a great loyalty to his family and friends and a willingness to help those in need.

Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his sister Dr. Carolyn Cody, MD, of Lincoln, Nebraska. He is survived by his loving wife, Doreen (Farrugia), of Naples, FL, his brother Gregory (Kelly), nephews Sean and Ryan Cody, all of Lincoln, NE.

Internment at Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, in Lincoln. A Celebration of Life for Doug will be 6-9pm on July 10 at Longshore Lake Club, in Naples, FL. Memorials: Naples Community Hospital, and Naples No-Kill Animal Shelter.