Just saw in the Lyons paper that Doug Lippstreu passed away. He was a wonderful man and friend and a teacher at Chase high when I worked there in 2014( not sure if he retired after I left there to work at Little River High or not...)but his death was a shock to me. I have met few people in my life that could compare to him and he was a unique individual and just a pretty awesome guy and I'm sure many of his former students and fellow teachers there will feel the pain of loosing him that I did at the realization that he was gone to be with the Lord, and we will all surely miss this selfless great man who was such a humble quiet soul and a gifted educator. I had the privilege of observing his teaching style on many a day during my time at Chase High, and can say without a doubt he was one of the better teachers I ever observed as a janitor there,and had a unique style that produced student interest and academic accomplishment. My condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to the family and his sweet Wife, Patty. I know words cannot do much to ease the pain when we loose a great man like him, but I hope they help others to understand, what a fantastic Teacher this world has lost and now is being further instructed by our Lord and Jesus Christ for the next teaching position he will surely hold in Heaven High, and I'm sure God was right there to walk him home. I will miss my old friend very much,and hope to see him again one day if that is OK with God. This man was the kind of Teacher we all have in our memories,..that special one that we always will remember and cherish in our own education,..the one that made the difference in our own life, and that kind of Teacher that was able to put things into a perspective that communicated a message we found attractive, believable, understandable, mentally stimulating,.. and profound. Such people earn the privilege to be remembered more than other Teachers we had in school,.. sometimes without even knowing for sure if they succeeded or failed to reach us academically. They showed us how much they cared about us,, and that made all the difference in the world....that was Doug Lippstreu.

Keith & Sharon Haug March 23, 2021