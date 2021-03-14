Douglas P. Lippstreu
March 18, 1956 - March 7, 2021
Douglas P. Lippstreu, 64, formerly of Lincoln, NE, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. Doug passed away with his family at his side at his home in East Lansing, MI. Doug was born March 18, 1956 in Hastings, NE to Stanley E. Lippstreu and Margie E. (Blackburn) Lippstreu, the youngest of four brothers. For much of his life, Doug was a teacher, including serving as an English Language Learners teacher for Lincoln Public Schools. Doug also worked for several years at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, and was a volunteer Lincoln Little League coach.
Doug is survived by his wife Patricia Lippstreu (Emmons) of East Lansing, MI; sons Charles Lippstreu (Monica Wyant) of Grand Rapids, MI and Chesterfield Lippstreu of Denver, CO; brothers Kenneth Lippstreu of Prudenville, MI, Randall Lippstreu (Tami) of Scottsbluff, NE, and Robert Lippstreu of Hastings, NE; grandson Abraham Wyant Lippstreu of Grand Rapids, MI; nephew Scott Lippstreu (Jessica Golden) of New York, NY; niece Angela Roberts of Lincoln, NE; and niece Kate Hales (August) of New York, NY. Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.
A celebration of Doug's life with family and friends will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be forwarded to USD 401 School District in Chase, KS, where Doug was a teacher at the end of his career, supporting the construction of an outdoor education classroom at the school district. Please visit www.gofundme.com/douglippstreu.