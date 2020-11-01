Douglas M. Amedeo

September 21, 1932 – December 4, 2019

Beloved husband and father, Douglas M. Amedeo of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019. Korean War Veteran, Professor of Geography, researcher, author and mentor. Born September 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Guido and Jean (Gong) Amedeo. Married to Patricia Herriott for 42 years. Doug believed in a moral and humane God that formed the basis of his values of honesty, integrity, tolerance, understanding, concern, compassion and love, which guided his interactions with those in his life. His love for his family was unconditional. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS (1962) in economics from Wisconsin State University at Eau Claire. Earned his MA (1965) and PhD (1967) in geography with a minor in economics from the University of Iowa. Completed a post-doctorate in Regional Science at the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University. Doug was a leading educator in environmental perception and behavioral geography, focusing his career at UN-L on the human dimensions of environmental and spatial issues. During the course of his 50 year career, he published and presented more than 70 invited chapters, articles, and papers, co-authored two books, and was working on a third at the time of his death. Doug's research was augmented by his membership in the professional organizations of IAPS, AAG, and EDRA. He also was a permanent member on the editorial review board for two professional journals: Environment and Behavior and Journal of Architectural Planning Research. Doug served on more than 18 university committees and advised nearly 20 graduate students in pursuit of their doctoral degrees. He continued to mentor and inspire students after becoming professor emeritus in 2014. Survived by his wife Pat; daughters Cynthia Amedeo Nelson of Lincoln and Elizabeth Amedeo Stigleman (Marty) of Midland, Michigan. He is preceded in death by parents; sisters Virginia Tolan and Carol Pinto; and aunt Ruth Fiorello. As the first anniversary of Doug's transcendence from this physical realm approaches, a celebration of life will be held with Military Honors at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Private inurnment. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced in consideration for all in attendance. Condolences and live-stream link at Wyuka.com.