Douglas Wilkinson
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Douglas Wilkinson

December 21, 2021

Douglas Wilkinson, 58, of Lincoln, died Tuesday, December 21st from COVID. He was the third son born to Floyd and Peggy Wilkinson of Lincoln. He graduated from Northeast High School and was employed by the Lincoln Airport Authority. Doug enjoyed life with his many interests in flying remote controlled planes and drones, building telescopes, bowling, fishing, and playing golf. He was a thoughtful, loving father to his son, caring son to his parents, and a wonderful brother to his siblings.

He is survived by his parents and his son Bryan Larwood, Lincoln; brother Mike (JoAnn Owens) of St. Louis; brother Steve (Sharon) of Las Vegas; sister Kathy Ross of Lincoln; as well as ten nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30th at 3:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. A visitation, with family in attendance, will be held Wednesday, December 29th from 1 until 4 p.m. Masks required at both events. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Lincoln. Livestreaming and condolences online at roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
6 Entries
One of the nicest person I have known. My deepest sympathies to his family and all his friends.
Jeanne Brooks
Friend
December 30, 2021
Doug was a wonderful flying buddy - I always looked forward to seeing him at the Lincoln Sky Knights field when I went to fly. Seeing Doug there was a guarantee of good conversation and laughs. Doug, you will be missed.
Cliff Davis
Other
December 30, 2021
This is such sad news. I have many wonderful memories from high school and "twentysomethings" with Doug. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May you find peace in your love, faith and memories.
Suzy Marlette Schmidtke
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am so sad to hear of the loss, he will be greatly missed. God bless you all.
Mark Roland
December 27, 2021
Floyd, Peggy, Kathy, Bryan and family, So sorry to learn this today. Doug was a good man and I know he will be missed by many. Prayers and hugs to you all. Denise Reynolds Laue
Denise Reynolds Laue
Friend
December 26, 2021
Rick & Karen Stalder
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results