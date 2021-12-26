Douglas Wilkinson

December 21, 2021

Douglas Wilkinson, 58, of Lincoln, died Tuesday, December 21st from COVID. He was the third son born to Floyd and Peggy Wilkinson of Lincoln. He graduated from Northeast High School and was employed by the Lincoln Airport Authority. Doug enjoyed life with his many interests in flying remote controlled planes and drones, building telescopes, bowling, fishing, and playing golf. He was a thoughtful, loving father to his son, caring son to his parents, and a wonderful brother to his siblings.

He is survived by his parents and his son Bryan Larwood, Lincoln; brother Mike (JoAnn Owens) of St. Louis; brother Steve (Sharon) of Las Vegas; sister Kathy Ross of Lincoln; as well as ten nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30th at 3:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. A visitation, with family in attendance, will be held Wednesday, December 29th from 1 until 4 p.m. Masks required at both events. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Lincoln. Livestreaming and condolences online at roperandsons.com.