Doyall Dean Hartley

November 17, 1936 - October 5, 2021

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 9 at the United Methodist Church in Chester,NE at 10:30 AM. Officiant will be Pastor Brian Faust, visitation will be Friday, October 8 from 2PM to 6PM at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron, NE. Interment will be at Chester Cemetery at Chester, NE. Memorials in care of the family. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.