Duaine L. Noble

September 12, 2020

Duaine L. Noble, age 88 of Goshen, IN. Survived by wife, Cinda Noble, Goshen, IN; sons Steven (Ann) Noble, Mishawaka, IN, Scott (Renee) Noble, Lehigh, UT, Kevin (Kelli) Noble, New Paris, IN; step-son Terry Jo (Terri) Hapner, Kendallville, IN; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Jeanette Wittrock, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; first wife Mona; step-son Shane Hapner.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held in Goshen, IN. The 11 am Thursday funeral will be live-streamed on the Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home website, www.rrefh.com. Interment, with Military Funeral Honors, 2 pm Monday, September 21, Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
