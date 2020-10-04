Duane Frank Neuenburg

January 1, 1931 - September 22, 2020

Duane Frank Neuenburg died in the Faith on September 22, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska at home with his beloved and devoted wife of 70 years and 20 days Bonnie (Smith) Neuenburg at his side. He was attended by angels, which included his only living daughter, Kristine Rodriguez. He was born on New Years Day 1931 at home near Wabasso Minnesota to loving parents Hector and Freida Neuenburg. Sister Marian (Meschke) of New Ulm Minnesota joined the family the following year. He graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois where he studied Philosophy and German. It was there that a beautiful and spunky young woman caught his attention and heart. On September 2, 1950 at age 19 he married Bonnie Lee Smith (18) in Cozad Nebraska. It was 102 degrees that day! Their marriage continued to sizzle until his dying day.

He transferred as an employee of Armour Meat Company to locations in Cozad, Fargo North Dakota, Oklahoma City, and Denver, CO. It was a wonderful and exciting life for his family. From 1960 – 1981 he operated a farm and ranch located in the Sandhills of the Cozad- Callaway area. He was noted for being a major sheep producer in Nebraska. In 1977 he was active in the American Agriculture Movement and lobbied for 10 weeks in Washington DC. He testified before the House Agriculture Committee and appeared on TV on the McNeil-Lehrer Report with Senator Bob Dole.

While a rancher, businessman, City councilman, and Chamber of Commerce member in the Cozad area; in 1983 Frank and Bonnie experienced a call to be missionaries in Africa. He taught in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Mozambique. Through his knowledge of agriculture and animal husbandry, he helped people in those countries feed their families and through his preaching and teaching he also helped to feed their souls. Sons Grant and Troy experienced living in 5 countries and two continents. In 1990 with the help of the government Frank and Bonnie founded Water Buffalo Power for Mozambique, a Christian agricultural development project which was created to alleviate suffering and poverty by giving poor subsistence farmers access to utilizing the Water Buffalo to plow, transport water, and other transportation needs greatly improving lives.

He had numerous awards, positions, and adventures not mentioned here. He was a talented leader, an inspiring speaker and preacher and admired by many as he used his God given gifts on his earthly journey of 89 years. He left behind family and many friends and Christian converts worldwide. Children, Marlee Ann Williamson (Deceased), Kristine Kai Rodriguez, Lincoln NE, Cherie Rae Ward (Deceased), Duane "Duke" Eric Neuenburg (Deceased), Grant Lee Neuenburg, Mozambique Africa, Troy David Neuenburg, Martha's Vineyard. Grandchildren, Cody Houston, Jillian Houston Bennett, Kate Williamson, Tamera Brummer, Aspen Emery, Ashley Williamson (Marlee); Jaime, Rob and Gina Rodriguez (Kris); Bronson Boseck (Cherie); Jessica, Sam Neuenburg (Grant). Numerous Great-grandchildren.

In Christ, and one day, at the last trumpet, we shall see him again; sown in corruption, raised in incorruption; sown in weakness, raised in power; no longer bearing the perishable image of the man of dust, but changed, and bearing the imperishable image of the man of Heaven.

Family and friends will gather in scattering his ashes in the Cozad and Callaway area at a future date to be announced. Skin tissue donations were made to better someone's life. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln, NE 68528.