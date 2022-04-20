Duane Holmes

August 27, 1952 - April 18, 2022

Duane Holmes, age 69, of Lincoln, NE died April 18, 2022 at his home. Duane was born August 27, 1952 in Guthrie Center, Iowa to Marcelyn (Morris) and Harold Holmes. He spent his early years on the farm in Iowa before moving to Fremont, then Gretna and finally to Waverly, where he graduated from high school in 1970. He met his wife Pam in high school and they were married on September 4, 1970. In 1972, he began his career as a pressman at the University of Nebraska Printing Services Department. He retired after 43 years due to disability in 2015, after working his way up to Pressroom Manager.

Duane loved taking care of his small acreage just outside of Lincoln, it brought back the summers he spent on his Aunt and Uncle's farm outside of Bagley, Iowa during his early teen years. He took great joy in observing the wildlife, birds, deer, and other critters that visited the acreage. He loved to watch his sons bowl, and helped coached Chris's high school bowling team, as well as coaching his son's softball teams when they played in the YMCA program. Duane himself bowled two 300 (perfect) games and won both scratch and handicap city bowling tournament team titles during his almost 50 years of league bowling.

When he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in 2013 and told average life expectancy was four and a half years, he fought it with all the strength he possessed. He endured every treatment they threw at him, and ended up beating the odds by another four and a half years. He took great joy in his six grandchildren and had great relationships with each of them. They loved to visit the "farm" and ride the tractor and four wheeler with Grandpa Du.

Duane is survived by his wife, Pam (Chase), his sons Mark (Laura), Brady (Ann), and Christopher (Jordan) and six grandchildren: Duncan, Amber, Mia, Noah, River Duane, and Jett, his father Harold, as well as sister Joyce Burival (Gary) and brother Craig (Tina), brothers-in-law Carl Ricklefs, and Tom Chase (Donna) as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Marcelyn, and sister Karen Ricklefs.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 230 Capitol Beach Boulevard, Lincoln with The Rev. Ray Norris officiating. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.