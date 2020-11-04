Duane John Drahota

November 2, 2020

Duane John Drahota, 80, of Lincoln, passed away November 2, 2020. Born in Loretto, Ne, to James J. and Florence (Knust) Drahota. Duane joined the U.S. Army in September 1961 and served until November 1962, after receiving a hardship discharge when his father was tragically killed in the line of duty as a Deputy Sheriff.

He worked for Union Insurance from 1967-1978, then National Bank of Commerce from 1979 -1995. Duane was a former member of the Data Processing Management Association, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the Venture Touring Society. Duane was an avid walker who enjoyed traveling, but most of all time spent with his family.

Family members include wife Michel; sons Brian (Michelle) and Jeffrey (Natasha); grandchildren Whitney Drahota, Zack Gropp, Kiera and Abbie Grupe; sister Dorothy (Allan) Petricek; brothers Dave (Karen), Kenneth (Jennifer), Don (Jane) and Jerry (Jann); sister in law Julie Burke. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and James, sister Marjorie and step-daughter Cassandra Gropp.

A Celebration of Duane's Life will be held at a later date.No visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements. Condolences at lincolnalternativefuneral.com