Dulcie Blackburn

June 1, 2021

Dulcie passed away Tuesday, June 1st 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She loved to serve others and would always go out of her way to cheer someone up. She was very faithful and extremely brave to the very end.

She is survived by her husband David, her son James, her daughter Chloe and her sister Steph. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley and her mother Diane.