Dwaine E. Heiser

August 28, 1961 - June 26, 2021

Dwaine E. Heiser, age 59 of Wahoo, died Saturday June 26, 2021 in Omaha. He was born August 28, 1961 in Omaha to Vernon and Ruth (Anderson) Heiser.

Survived by mother Ruth Heiser, Wahoo; siblings Carla Kraus, Wahoo, Dennis (Kim) Heiser, Weston, Don (Roxanne) Heiser, Weston, Cathy (Ron) Snitily, Prague; uncle Glenn Anderson, Belvedere, NE; 11 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by father Vernon Heiser; brother Dwight Heiser; uncle and aunt Kenneth and Delores Hagelstein.

Funeral 2 pm Wednesday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Visitation 5-8 pm Tuesday, funeral home. Interment Grace Lutheran Cemetery rural Swedeburg. Memorials to Saunders County Veterans Memorial. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, NE. prussnabity.com