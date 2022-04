Rev Dr Dwight D Snesrud

December 9, 1930 - December 28, 2020

A Celebration of Life is being held at Northeast UCC at 6200 Adams St Lincoln NE on July 10th at 1 pm. There will be a gathering after. A graveside burial will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Rapid City SD on July 31st at 3 pm. Condolences at Roperandsons.com