Earl A. Heironymus

March 8, 2021

Earl A. Heironymus, age 95, of Lincoln, died 3-8-21. Rosary: 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Geneva Cemetery. Arrangements: Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences at bmlfh.com