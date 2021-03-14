To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Earl Heironymus , a kind, generous, humble employee & friend to so many for two careers.He did not stop working until he was well into his 90´s. He was a brilliant man who loved literature, history, classical music and learning. I met him first when Miller & Paine opened their beautiful Grand Island branch. I eventually transferred to Lincoln. We worked together for 17 years. When Earl retired, he began his second career working as Office Manager for my husband, John Bordogna Contractors, Inc. for almost 30 years into his 90´s. He was much loved and appreciated by colleagues & friends in both careers. He had an intuitive knack for making one feel special even after a brief contact. As our office manager, he maintained the same work ethic and loyalty. John often said he couldn´t get along without him. And I had the pleasure of another 30 years of Earl in my life. I´ve never known anyone as good, kind, fair & loyal & don´t expect I ever will. The words that I and others have written here are not just nice things you say about ones who left us. They are the absolute truth.
Earl, our Friend, Go With God. You will be sorely missed. It has been an honor being your friend and co-worker for almost 50 years.
Sue Geis Bordogna
Sue Geis Bordogna
March 23, 2021
I grew up in Lincoln and my Mother Esther Cornell worked in the office at M&P in the 50s and Earl was her boss.
agnes Chambers
March 19, 2021
A trip to Miller and Paine was not complete without stopping to see Mr. Heironymus. He was a kind and gentle soul; the likes of which the world doesn´t see much anymore. It is an honor to have met him and to remember him.
Carla Lasley
March 18, 2021
Earl was our neighbor on South 40th 20+ years ago. Such a caring and wonderful man. We couldn´t have asked for a better person to live next door too. He was always giving his time to others. He will be missed dearly by our family.
Jennifer, Sean, Jacob & Ashley Shannon
March 14, 2021
Was Ethels boss at Miller and Paine years ago and he was such a nice person
Ethel Whitaker
March 14, 2021
Earl was my boss the entire time I worked at Miller&Paine credit department. He was such a nice
Person.
Kathy Garren
March 14, 2021
I worked with Earl for 30 years at Miller & Paine. He was always such a kind and considerate gentleman. RIP Earl.