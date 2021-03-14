Earl Heironymus , a kind, generous, humble employee & friend to so many for two careers.He did not stop working until he was well into his 90´s. He was a brilliant man who loved literature, history, classical music and learning. I met him first when Miller & Paine opened their beautiful Grand Island branch. I eventually transferred to Lincoln. We worked together for 17 years. When Earl retired, he began his second career working as Office Manager for my husband, John Bordogna Contractors, Inc. for almost 30 years into his 90´s. He was much loved and appreciated by colleagues & friends in both careers. He had an intuitive knack for making one feel special even after a brief contact. As our office manager, he maintained the same work ethic and loyalty. John often said he couldn´t get along without him. And I had the pleasure of another 30 years of Earl in my life. I´ve never known anyone as good, kind, fair & loyal & don´t expect I ever will. The words that I and others have written here are not just nice things you say about ones who left us. They are the absolute truth. Earl, our Friend, Go With God. You will be sorely missed. It has been an honor being your friend and co-worker for almost 50 years. Sue Geis Bordogna

Sue Geis Bordogna March 23, 2021