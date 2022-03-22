Menu
Earl Dean Wolfe
Earl Dean Wolfe

May 18, 1929 - March 16, 2022

Earl Dean Wolfe, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. Dean was born May 18, 1929, at North Platte, to Lester Earl and Laura Lucille (Hoadley) Wolfe. He was the eldest child of "the Wolfe Pack 10".

Dean graduated from Lexington High School and attended Hastings College. Dean then entered the Nebraska National Guard. On June 10, 1962, he married Judy Ann Mathews of Cozad. They moved to Grand Island in 1963 for Dean to pursue a career in Real Estate. Dean had success in owning his own Real Estate firms, the latest being Century 21 Wolfe and Associates in Grand Island.

Those who will always cherish his memory include his wife, Judy of Lincoln; children, Kelly (Julie) Wolfe of Lincoln, Kimberly (Dave) Bell of Lincoln, and Ashley (Mark) Neemann of Palmyra; 12 beloved grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Dave Wolfe and Del Wolfe; sisters, Dorothy Phillippi, Donna Myers, Dixie Roberts and Debra Suhr; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kurt Wolfe; brothers, Daniel Wolfe, Donald Wolfe and sister, Delores Ladder.

Memorial service and celebration of Dean's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25th at Trinity United Methodist Church of Grand Island. Reverend Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 22, 2022.
I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Dean. I grew up in Lexington and in the 50s Dean and Don Wolfe were my idols and their stock cars, numbers 2 & 3 were always winners and crowd favorites. I had the pleasure of meeting Dean while living in Grand Island. He lived a life to its fullest. He will be missed by so many, I´m among many who will cherish the memories that Dean and the Wolfe family have left us with. My condolences are with his family in this time of mourning .
Bob Lunn
Friend
March 22, 2022
Dean will be missed so much here at Tabitha. I will miss his silliness & all the laughs we shared... there was never a dull moment with him! My heart goes out to you, Judy, and to the rest of the family during this difficult time. Thank you for choosing & trusting the Journey House; we genuinely enjoyed our time with Dean!
Faith Rose (Tabitha CNA)
Work
March 22, 2022
