Earlene Ruth Barney
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Earlene Ruth Barney

January 28, 1950 - June 12, 2021

Earlene Ruth Barney, 71, of Lincoln passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1950, in Lincoln, NE to Earle Wesley and Ruth Darlene (Hornung) Grant. Earlene worked at Square D, was a realtor, and worked at Super C. Earlene enjoyed cooking, sewing, Husker athletics, and NASCAR. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; children, William L. (Heather) Jurey, Jr.; grandchildren, Ginny (Shawn) Marr, Heather Jurey, Caleb Jurey, Shelby Widhalm, Emily, William Jurey; great-grandchildren, Deonte Kerns, Tristalynn Cleary, Asher Marr; sisters, Faye Winter, Shirrale (Sterling) Legate, many nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Earle and Ruth Grant; brother-in-law, Bill Winter; daughter, Christine Hladik.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed Aunt Earlene and thank you for always supporting me and my family through the years.
Deb Stroh
Family
June 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
