Edgar H. "Ed" Hutchinson

January 1, 2022

Edgar H. "Ed" Hutchinson, 80, of David City, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

Ed is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandy" of David City, sons Brian (Diana) Hutchinson of Oregon, WI, Chris (Christine) Hutchinson of West Point. Five grandchildren Julia and Ray Hutchinson of Oregon, WI, Cole, Sydney and Peyton of West Point. Sister Lucille Howard of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service Friday, January 7, 2022, 2 p.m. St. Luke's United Methodist Church, David City. Rev. Dan Spearow. Visitation Friday, one hour before the service at the church. Committal at a later date. Memorials to the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements www.revbluejeans.com