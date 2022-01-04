Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edgar H. "Ed" Hutchinson
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road
David City, NE

Edgar H. "Ed" Hutchinson

January 1, 2022

Edgar H. "Ed" Hutchinson, 80, of David City, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

Ed is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandy" of David City, sons Brian (Diana) Hutchinson of Oregon, WI, Chris (Christine) Hutchinson of West Point. Five grandchildren Julia and Ray Hutchinson of Oregon, WI, Cole, Sydney and Peyton of West Point. Sister Lucille Howard of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service Friday, January 7, 2022, 2 p.m. St. Luke's United Methodist Church, David City. Rev. Dan Spearow. Visitation Friday, one hour before the service at the church. Committal at a later date. Memorials to the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements www.revbluejeans.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
David City, NE
Jan
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
David City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel David City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences to Sandy and the family. A pleasure to have known and treated Ed for many years.
Gerald Luckey
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results