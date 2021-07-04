Edmund Arthur Schneider, Jr.

August 18, 1940 - May 2, 2021

Edmund Arthur Schneider, Jr., OD died on May 2, 2021, at 80 years of age. Ed was born in Saint Louis, Missouri to Edmund and Amy Thompson Schneider on August 18, 1940. He attended Kirkwood, Missouri public schools and spent his senior year in Keokuk, Iowa. Ed earned his B.S. at the University of Iowa, double majoring in pre-medical studies and psychology and he financed his education by working as an orderly at the University Hospitals.

Childhood vision problems led him to pursue a degree from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He then served two years in the United States Air Force and was assigned to Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas. In 1968 he began his optometry practice at the Lincoln Vision Clinic and for many years also worked from the Saunders County Clinic in Wahoo.

An organizer and leader by nature, Ed served as president of the Nebraska Optometric Association, served on both Regional Medicaid and Medicare Advisory Boards, Chaired the Lincoln/Lancaster County Board of Health, Chaired the National Association of Local Boards of Health and when semi-retired served as third party consultant for the NOA and was currently past chair and member of One Health Nebraska ACO. He was especially proud of helping to pass the Lincoln smoke-free workplace ordinance.

Ed and Zita Madden were married on July 18, 1970, in Davenport, Iowa and were able to spend 50 years together enjoying their immediate and extended families. Ed was immensely proud of his children and especially loved being a grandfather and was affectionately known as "Geezer" to his 3 grandsons.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a loyal participant of Crosstalk, an adult Sunday morning discussion class. Ed was a long-time member of the Wahoo Lions Club, helped deliver Meals on Wheels for 30 plus years, ran the dishwasher at Matt Talbot with church friends and volunteered at Bryan Hospital.

Together Ed and Zita enjoyed their varied social activities and friends and were especially grateful for opportunities to travel during their retirement years. Always in love with technology, he wrote several software programs when the commercial ones did not meet his needs. Ed loved a good story, could be a prankster and was known for his humor.

He is survived by his wife Zita, son Eric (Heather D.) Schneider, San Antonio, Texas, daughter Heather L. Schneider New Castle, Colorado and grandsons Andrew, Lawson and Nathan and a sister Judy Schneider (Mona Guarino) Sun City Arizona.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th St. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Matt Talbot Kitchen. Services entrusted to Roper and Sons