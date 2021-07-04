Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edmund Arthur Schneider Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Edmund Arthur Schneider, Jr.

August 18, 1940 - May 2, 2021

Edmund Arthur Schneider, Jr., OD died on May 2, 2021, at 80 years of age. Ed was born in Saint Louis, Missouri to Edmund and Amy Thompson Schneider on August 18, 1940. He attended Kirkwood, Missouri public schools and spent his senior year in Keokuk, Iowa. Ed earned his B.S. at the University of Iowa, double majoring in pre-medical studies and psychology and he financed his education by working as an orderly at the University Hospitals.

Childhood vision problems led him to pursue a degree from the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He then served two years in the United States Air Force and was assigned to Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas. In 1968 he began his optometry practice at the Lincoln Vision Clinic and for many years also worked from the Saunders County Clinic in Wahoo.

An organizer and leader by nature, Ed served as president of the Nebraska Optometric Association, served on both Regional Medicaid and Medicare Advisory Boards, Chaired the Lincoln/Lancaster County Board of Health, Chaired the National Association of Local Boards of Health and when semi-retired served as third party consultant for the NOA and was currently past chair and member of One Health Nebraska ACO. He was especially proud of helping to pass the Lincoln smoke-free workplace ordinance.

Ed and Zita Madden were married on July 18, 1970, in Davenport, Iowa and were able to spend 50 years together enjoying their immediate and extended families. Ed was immensely proud of his children and especially loved being a grandfather and was affectionately known as "Geezer" to his 3 grandsons.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a loyal participant of Crosstalk, an adult Sunday morning discussion class. Ed was a long-time member of the Wahoo Lions Club, helped deliver Meals on Wheels for 30 plus years, ran the dishwasher at Matt Talbot with church friends and volunteered at Bryan Hospital.

Together Ed and Zita enjoyed their varied social activities and friends and were especially grateful for opportunities to travel during their retirement years. Always in love with technology, he wrote several software programs when the commercial ones did not meet his needs. Ed loved a good story, could be a prankster and was known for his humor.

He is survived by his wife Zita, son Eric (Heather D.) Schneider, San Antonio, Texas, daughter Heather L. Schneider New Castle, Colorado and grandsons Andrew, Lawson and Nathan and a sister Judy Schneider (Mona Guarino) Sun City Arizona.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th St. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Matt Talbot Kitchen. Services entrusted to Roper and Sons



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
2723 North 50th St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Peace, prayers and wonderful memories to the family. We loved having him in Wahoo for so many years and working with him in my high school years. He would still stop in and see me when I worked in Lincoln as a Director of Nursing and would always catch me up on what the family was doing. So loved you and so proud of you all.
Jackie Jordan Anderson
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results