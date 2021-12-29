Edna M. Battiato
Fremont, December 26, 2021
Survived by daughter, Lou "Battiato" (Geoff) Shilton; sons, Thomas (Odeth) Battiato, Dean Battiato, and John Battiato; and other family.
Mass 10 A.M., Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation 5:30 – 7 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 2 with a Rosary at 7 PM all at Moser's in Fremont. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.