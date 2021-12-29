Menu
Edna M. Battiato
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Edna M. Battiato

Fremont, December 26, 2021

Survived by daughter, Lou "Battiato" (Geoff) Shilton; sons, Thomas (Odeth) Battiato, Dean Battiato, and John Battiato; and other family.

Mass 10 A.M., Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation 5:30 – 7 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 2 with a Rosary at 7 PM all at Moser's in Fremont. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jan
2
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jan
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlie and Edna were our neighbors on Union Street. They were wonderful neighbors, always friendly and smiling! Our condolences to the family at this time of sorrow.
Jim and Ann Finley
Friend
December 31, 2021
