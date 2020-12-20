Edna Dora Gade

March 14, 1921-December 18, 2020

Edna Dora Gade, age 99, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Edna was born March 14, 1921, at the family homestead 2 1/2 miles east of Liberty, NE, to Richard and Rosa Frahm. Edna was baptized into the faith at Evangelical Lutheran Church on November 22, 1921, Edna graduated from high school in Liberty, NE, in May of 1938. After high school, Edna worked in the defense industry in Grand Island, NE, until the end of WWII. She married Willard Gade on 10/17/46, in Marysville, KS. Willard and Edna made their home in Lincoln.

Born of their loving union were three daughters, Karen Christine Voss, of Milford, NE, Linda Kay Franklin (Layne) of Flower Mound, TX, and Diana Lynn Carpenter (Don), of Lincoln, NE. Edna loved her six grandchildren, Jennifer Elkurd (Khal) of Lincoln, NE, Erin Watt (Brandon) of Denton, TX, Michael Voss (Akamai) of Burke, SD, Andy Franklin of Lewisville, TX, Nick Carpenter (Hallie) of Valparaiso, NE, and Jordan Carpenter (Allison) of Cambridge, MA. Edna was a proud great grandma of four, Yasmeen Elkurd of Lincoln, NE, Sadie Watt of Denton, TX, Wyatt and Elliot Carpenter of Valparaiso, NE. Edna was preceded in death by Willard, her husband of 58 years, her mother and father, six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her three daughters, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday (12/22/20) from 3 to 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (12/23/20) at 10:00am, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th Street, Lincoln, NE the Reverend Jeff Bloom officiating. A procession and graveside committal service will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lutheran Gardens (Section Q). Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edna's memory.