Edward F. Lanning

April 3, 1939 - September 18, 2020

Edward F. Lanning, 81, died Sept. 18, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebr. He was born Apr. 3, 1939, to E.L. and M. Irene (McPhearson) Lanning in Tulsa, Okla. Ed attended Tulsa Public Schools and was a proud member of the Central High School Class of 1957. He earned a B.M.E. and M.M. from the University of Tulsa and a D.M.A. in Clarinet Performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He taught in the Tulsa Public Schools, the University of Tennessee-Martin, Morningside College in Sioux City, Ia., and retired from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Ia.

For more than 25 years Ed was principal clarinetist in the Sioux City Symphony. He managed the symphony during the 1979-1980 season. He co-founded and conducted the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Chamber Orchestra and conducted the Pueblo (Colo.) Symphony. He married Jackie Toney of Tulsa. They had two children, Julia Kay and Ronald Edward. He later married JoAnn (Crear) Copas, becoming a wonderful dad to Alysa.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Martha Ann, and brother-in-law, Lowell Hatcher of Vinita, Okla. He is survived by his wife of over 47 years, JoAnn, daughters Julia (Richard) Dahlke, Tulsa, Okla., Alysa (Robert) Haack, Lincoln, Nebr., and son Ronald (Carmen) Lanning, Belleview, Wash., brother Dr. John A. (Kay Beveridge) Lanning, Anna Maria Is., Fla., and sister Linda Hatcher, Vinita, Okla., sister-in-law Linda Crear, Richfield, Minn., grandchildren Jason (Sabine) Brooks, Ashley (Rob) Valouch, Whitney Rogers, Samantha Christian, Kaion and Karina Lanning, and Joe (Theresa) and Julia Haack, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Ed donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for use at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A virtual Celebration of Life will be hosted by the Unitarian Church of Lincoln on Sat., Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. CT. For a link to access the service on Zoom, please contact Kelly Ross at [email protected] Memorials may be donated to the charity of the donor's choice.