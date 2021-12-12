Edward (Ed) C. Loomis

December 8, 2021

Edward (Ed) C. Loomis of Lincoln, NE passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the age of 84 after a brief illness related to an earlier Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. He died at home held in the loving arms of his wife Jacki and son Marshall and in the hearts of his daughters. A lifelong Lincolnite, he attended LPS schools and Northeast High School. Veteran, U.S. Navy, served on the USS Greene.

Member: American Shetland Pony Club / American Miniature Horse Registry; Bluestem Miniature Horse Club: Founding Member, past-Board Member; National Modena Club: past-President & Director, Hall-of-Fame, Master Breeder; Pinto Horse Association of America: Life-time Member.

Ed was a breeder, exhibitor, buyer and seller of World and National Champion livestock his entire life. From raising guppies, hamsters and dogs as a young boy, to trading chickens, pigeons and rabbits from the back of one of his ponies, Ed was always in search of that next great deal. He understood at a young age that selling what you already owned to buy a better one was the key to being successful in the livestock business. A boy who started trading livestock from a gunny sack on his pony would eventually be exporting Champions to Europe, Australia and the Middle East, places a young Ed could only have dreamed of.

Ed believed all good animals went to heaven, he thought maybe they deserved to be there more than some people. We take comfort in knowing that Ed will be greeted there by the many animals that have gone before him including special horses Mr. G., Sharp's Johnson's Star, Topsail Skeets and Okleo Skeet. We expect that Ed is celebrating his heavenly arrival with a thrilling Roadster Driving class, a speedy Barrel or Poles run and the highest scoring Reining Pattern he's ever run!

Ed never met a dog he didn't like and he raised and showed some great ones. The welcoming party will be loud from his many Champion coonhounds and all the Jack Russell Terriers including Ivy Jo, Lovie Jo and Steady. Loomis' Tom, the first UKC World Champion Coonhound, will be leading the pack. We expect Ed will spend his first night deep in the woods of heaven following Tom to a tree full of raccoons. We hope he is greeted there by his hunting buddy Roger.

Ed took great pleasure in exhibiting livestock and providing his family with top animals to show themselves. He tried to give them the best chance to win because to him, "second place is like kissing your sister". His accomplishments are too many to mention, but he'd want us to try! United Kennel Club World Champion Coonhound, Paint Horse World Champions, Pinto Horse World Champions, American Quarter Horse World Champions, American Shetland Pony Congress Grand Champion, American Miniature Horse Registry National Grand and Stake Champions, National Modena Club Grand National Best Modenas, United Roller Club - Pensom Roller Club National Champion, National Reining Horse Association Champions, Jack Russell Terrier Club of America Champions, Poultry Jubilee Championship and even the Grand Champion Goose at the Nebraska State Fair.

Ed appreciated the big, colorful life he was given. He felt like one of the luckiest men alive. He so loved his family, friends and animals. He knew he was blessed to have them and he thanked God in his prayers every night for them and for each of you.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Jacki. Children and spouses Lee Marshall, Chris & Lonny Kliment, Carla & Rick Guhr, Ginger & Steve Brandenburg, Timber Lacy, Aley & Ryan Cristelli and Marshall Vogel & Tyler Goodrich. Grandchildren Joanna, Jessica, Beau, Tiffany, Cassey, Dylan, Bailey, Jace, Alex and Lennon. Great-Grandchildren Riylen, Ayla, Hadley, Bristol, Levi and David. Brother Bob & Pam Loomis, Father-in-Law Valere Winter, Sister/Brothers-in-Law and spouses Cindy & Dave Morrow, Tom & Ruth Kaspar, Todd Winter. Many nieces and nephews including Becky, Bobbie Jo and Scott.

For a man who often said he liked animals better than people, he leaves behind many grieving friends who will miss his joyful laugh and all correctly claim, they were his Best Friend! Preceded by Parents Leslie & Juanita Loomis, Brother Leslie "Brother" Loomis Jr. and other extended family.

Visitation Tuesday, December 14th 5-7:30 pm Roper & Sons 4300 O Street. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 15th 10:30 am Gentle Shepherd Baptist Church, 1601 West Burnham Street, Rev. Dr. Gary Fuller officiating. Burial Wyuka Cemetery. Luncheon following at Lee's Chicken. In memory of our Ed, we suggest memorials to Gentle Shepherd Baptist Church, your local food bank, or to his daughter's food pantry effort, Pine Pantry c/o the family.