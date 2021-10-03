Edward Ernest Nachtsheim

October 16, 1930 - September 28, 2021

Edward Ernest Nachtsheim, 90, of Lincoln Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. Edward (Ed) was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on October 16th, 1930 to Emil and Jennie Nachtsheim. Ed served in US Army in Trieste, Italy. After his discharge, Ed tended bar in Milwaukee. Soon afterwards, he met Patricia Werking. Ed was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia (Werking) Nachtsheim, on August 20th, 1955. They celebrated 66 wonderful years together in August.

Newly married, Ed enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee using GI benefits. While at UWM, Ed, a father with two young daughters, drove truck for the Milwaukee Journal, making nightly trips to northern Wisconsin delivering newspapers. He graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting, in 3½ years, with honors. After earning his CPA, Ed worked for Price-Waterhouse. Ed left public accounting, joining the investment firm Kyle Company.

With Ed's support, Kyle acquired Bath Iron Works, creating Bath Industries, then emerging a NYSE listed company after a follow up acquisition of Congoleum-NAIRN (NYSE). Ed joined Bath Industries, as Controller and Treasurer. He steered that operation to great success. With his guidance, Bath was the 2nd leading percentage gainer on the NYSE one year, and in the Top Ten on Return on Investment in the Fortune 500 another year.

Ed spent the next 50+ years serving in senior financial positions at Congoleum, FWD-Seagrave, Cushman and Eidos Corporation. Diligence, precision and organization were integral parts of his nature. That said, his great strengths in business, as in his all parts of his life, were his resiliency and unwavering commitment to ethical and just behavior in all his dealings.

Ed and Patricia moved to Lincoln in 1992. They appreciated the warm embrace of the community and the great friends they made there. Ed was a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He and Patricia were members of the Hillcrest Country Club. More than anything, Ed loved spending time with his friends and family.

Ed was much loved by his children Beth (Robert) Bolick, Julie (Michael) Hanley, Bruce (Jessica) Nachtsheim and Curtis Nachtsheim. He was a consistent and loving presence in the lives of his grandchildren Brittany (Daniel) Brennan, Sean Hanley, Patrick Nachtsheim and Stephen Nachtsheim and his great-grandchildren Keira and Annie Brennan. All will cherish the wonderful memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents and brothers Albert, Elmer and Erwin.

No service is planned at this time. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com