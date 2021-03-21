Menu
Edward A. Stich
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE

Edward A Stich

February 22, 1944 - March 12, 2021

Edward A Stich, 77, of Dorchester, passed away on Friday, March 12 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 22, 1944 on the family farm south of Dorchester, NE to Victor and Rose (Slama) Stich and was a 1961 Graduate of Crete High School. He received his BS in Agriculture Education in 1965 and his MS Degree in 1967 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. While at UNL he met Linda L. Wiechert and they married on April 18, 1965. They raised 3 girls, Dawn, Kelly, and Jayme.

Ed's career path took him throughout the state of Nebraska in Agriculture. He started an Agriculture Program at East Butler High School in 1965, worked for the State Department of Agriculture as a consultant in 1969, and started the Agribusiness Management Technology Program at Southeast Community College in 1976 where he taught until his retirement 33+ years later. Ed was passionate about agriculture and training the next generation. His students and colleagues characterized him as an instructor who quietly pushed you to do your best.

When his workday was done you could find him working the land and tending to the animals on the Stich Family Farm. His passion for the outdoors did not stop with his job as he enjoyed traveling the US and abroad to see the lay of the land and promote advances in agriculture worldwide. There wasn't a place he traveled that he didn't run into someone he knew. His infectious smile and friendly demeanor were a warm welcome for conversation about agriculture, Limousin cattle, or his girls and their families.

Edward was preceded in death by his father Victor, and his mother Rose. He is survived by his wife Linda, his brother Bernard (Marlene) Stich, his sister RoJean Werner, his three girls, Dawn Persing, Kelly Stich (Pat McInteer), and Jayme Stich, his 6 Grandchildren Cheyenne (Duncan) Engh, Cody (Leah) Persing, Cierra Persing, Cassidy Persing, Chase McInteer, and Tanner McInteer, his 3 Great Grandchildren Westin Engh, Cole Engh, and Corbin Persing and many sister in-laws, brother in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer when it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Kelly Stich Kelly Stich (9011 Branched Oak Rd, Lincoln, NE 68517) for future designation which will include an SCC scholarship fund and FFA Alumni Association fund. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
I was in second graduating class from agribusiness technology in Milford that´s your dad started. I knew him as a kind and compassionate educator. Upon hearing of his passing I described him to a fellow classmate as the most influential person in my life God bless him he will be missed.
Richard Hoppe
March 22, 2021
My condolences to his family. I knew Ed as a fellow ag major in the early 1960's.I'm so pleased to read of his accomplishments and dedication to his career. He was a nice young man then and it appears he didn't change over the years. He had all the characteristics then that are read in his obituary now. I am proud to have known him from so along ago.
Keith Christensen, UNL 1958-1962
March 21, 2021
To the Grieving and Loved Ones of the Ed Stich Family; Karen & I Offer Our Prayers and Deepest Sympathy at Your Loss at this Time Yet We Look Forward to Someday Joining All Our Loved Ones That Have Gone Before Us in Paradise the Place that Jesus Our Lord and Savior Said that as He Ascended into Heaven to be at The Right Hand of God The Father after Suffering and Dying on the Cross to pay the price for Our sins So That We May Have Eternal Life as long as We Repent for Our Sins and Accept Jesus as Our Lord and Savior We are Saved and Our Names are Written in The Lambs Book of Life!! Until then as We Wait to be called Home to Be with God and Jesus Christ We Have The Holy Spirit Here on Earth to be Our Conscience and Our Guide to Help Us as We Wait for That Glorious Day or Jesus Comes Again!!! with the Love of Christ Jesus, Allen D. & Karen R. Hoffbauer
Allen D. & Karen R. ( Skolnik ) Hoffbauer
March 21, 2021
So sorry for the family. I have fond memories of our time as neighbors in Lincoln. Ed was always there to help with bicycle problems and anything we needed. Love to Linda and the girls.
Darlene Martin
March 21, 2021
