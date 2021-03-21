Edward A Stich

February 22, 1944 - March 12, 2021

Edward A Stich, 77, of Dorchester, passed away on Friday, March 12 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 22, 1944 on the family farm south of Dorchester, NE to Victor and Rose (Slama) Stich and was a 1961 Graduate of Crete High School. He received his BS in Agriculture Education in 1965 and his MS Degree in 1967 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. While at UNL he met Linda L. Wiechert and they married on April 18, 1965. They raised 3 girls, Dawn, Kelly, and Jayme.

Ed's career path took him throughout the state of Nebraska in Agriculture. He started an Agriculture Program at East Butler High School in 1965, worked for the State Department of Agriculture as a consultant in 1969, and started the Agribusiness Management Technology Program at Southeast Community College in 1976 where he taught until his retirement 33+ years later. Ed was passionate about agriculture and training the next generation. His students and colleagues characterized him as an instructor who quietly pushed you to do your best.

When his workday was done you could find him working the land and tending to the animals on the Stich Family Farm. His passion for the outdoors did not stop with his job as he enjoyed traveling the US and abroad to see the lay of the land and promote advances in agriculture worldwide. There wasn't a place he traveled that he didn't run into someone he knew. His infectious smile and friendly demeanor were a warm welcome for conversation about agriculture, Limousin cattle, or his girls and their families.

Edward was preceded in death by his father Victor, and his mother Rose. He is survived by his wife Linda, his brother Bernard (Marlene) Stich, his sister RoJean Werner, his three girls, Dawn Persing, Kelly Stich (Pat McInteer), and Jayme Stich, his 6 Grandchildren Cheyenne (Duncan) Engh, Cody (Leah) Persing, Cierra Persing, Cassidy Persing, Chase McInteer, and Tanner McInteer, his 3 Great Grandchildren Westin Engh, Cole Engh, and Corbin Persing and many sister in-laws, brother in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer when it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Kelly Stich Kelly Stich (9011 Branched Oak Rd, Lincoln, NE 68517) for future designation which will include an SCC scholarship fund and FFA Alumni Association fund. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.