Edwin R. Benes

June 25, 1934 - December 15, 2021

Edwin R. Benes, 87 of Lincoln, passed away December 15, 2021. Edwin was born on June 25, 1934, on the family's farm east of Agnew, Nebraska. He was the fifth of seven children gifted to Edward and Anna (Kralik) Benes. For over fifty years, Edwin worked the land and raised livestock before moving to Lincoln in 1990.

In the heart of Lincoln, he continued to work as the Grounds Keeper and Caretaker for the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration (Pink Sisters). For several more decades he put his trades to work for the Pink Sister and their three-acre campus until his retirement at 85 in 2020. Because of his carpentry skills and servant-focused approach to work, the Pink Sisters were convinced he was sent by St. Joseph to attend to the convent.

Edwin married the love of his life, Celestine "Sally" Slosar, on October 29, 1960, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. They were active members of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso where they sang together in the Choir. Edwin was proud to be a charter member with the Knights of Columbus Council #8625.

After moving to Lincoln, they were members of Sacred Heart and then, in the later years, North American Martyrs. Edwin and Sally loved Faith, Family, and Friends. They were a staple at all church functions and tirelessly gave their time to improve their community. Their years together were spent polka and square dancing, traveling, and bringing joy to family and friends. Their lifelong love and devotion could not be dampened by illness or death.

Edwin is survived by his children Vernon (Dr. Michelle) Benes, Theresa (Steve) Matulka, Mark (Mabel) Benes, Thomas (Brenda) Benes, and Keith (Dr. Wendy Wagner) Benes; thirteen grandchildren; brothers Ivan (Jane) Benes and Ray (Barb) Benes; sisters-in-law Marge Benes and Carolyn Rejda; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anna, wife Celestine "Sally", brothers Andrew (Lucille) Benes, Stanley (Henrietta) Benes and Lawrence Benes, sister Lillian (Richard) Potter, daughter-in-law Juli Ann Benes, and brother-in-law Gene Rejda.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church with Fr Brian Connor celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the church. Visitation will be on Monday, December 20 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, from 10:00 am to 8 pm, with family present from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Memorials are suggested to the Pink Sisters via Adoration Convent of Christ the King. www.bmlfh.com