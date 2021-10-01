Edwin H. Johnson Jr.

April 30, 1941 - September 27, 2021

Edwin H. Johnson Jr., Doctor of Education, 80, of Ashland and formerly of Syracuse passed away on September 27, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1941. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page. Visitation: Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.