Edwin H. Johnson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Edwin H. Johnson Jr.

April 30, 1941 - September 27, 2021

Edwin H. Johnson Jr., Doctor of Education, 80, of Ashland and formerly of Syracuse passed away on September 27, 2021. He was born on April 30, 1941. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page. Visitation: Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE
Oct
4
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street, Syracuse, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace
Jay Moore
Other
October 1, 2021
