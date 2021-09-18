Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin H. Kudlacek
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Edwin H. Kudlacek

December 7, 1927 - September 16, 2021

Edwin H. Kudlacek, 93, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Lincoln, NE. He was born December 7, 1927 in Brainard, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (9/20/21) 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Valparaiso, NE. Visitation, Monday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10 a.m. all at the Church. Interment with military honors at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Brainard, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Sep
20
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.