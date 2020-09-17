Edwin L. Johnson

October 8, 1923 - September 11, 2020

Edwin Lloyd Johnson formerly of Glenwood passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Edwin was born in Glenwood on October 8, 1923. He was the son of Fred and Hazel Johnson.

He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps in January 1943. Edwin served in India, and on Saipan, and Tinian with the 20th Army Air Corps. Edwin return to Glenwood in 1946. He married Rogene Chapman in 1949. The Johnsons had two children: Alan born in 1950 and Kelly born in 1963.

Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hazel, wife Rogene, sisters Lorraine Strand and Dolores Satterlee and brother Frosty. He is survived by his son Alan of Lincoln, Nebraska and daughter Kelly (Joe) Knight of Roseville, Minnesota.

Services: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 A.M., Peterson Mortuary, 212 S. Locust Street, Glenwood, Iowa. Interment: East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, Nebraska at www.hua.org.