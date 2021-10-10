Edythe Mae Peden Cascini

May 6, 1927 - October 8, 2021

Edythe Mae Peden was born May 6, 1927 to Maurice and Pearl (Heaton) Peden of Gary, SD and she passed away October 8, 2021. She was a graduate of Gary High School, Hamline University (St. Paul, MN) and received a Masters degree from University of Nebraska. She married William Cascini, of Schenectady NY, on August 3, 1949.

Edythe was a teacher/librarian for 37 years, retiring in 1992. She began her teaching career at the SD School for the Blind (Gary, SD); then Cherry Creek District -Castlewood School (Denver, CO), Waverly District 145 (Waverly, NE), Lincoln High School and the last 25 years at Lincoln Northeast High School. She was also a research assistant in the Town and Country Department of the Methodist Board of United Missions in NYC for 3 years (1953-1956).

She held membership in Lincoln Education Association, Nebraska State Education Association, National Education Association (life member), Nebraska Educational Media Association, Lincoln Library Association, Nebraska Library Association, American Library Association, Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel, American Association of University Women (Lincoln Branch President and Nebraska State AAUW Co-President) and the Gary SD Historical Association.

She served as a Campfire Girls leader, merit badge counselor for Boy Scouts of America for 20 years, sang bass in the Lincolnaire Chorus of Sweet Adelines for many years. Led 4 delegations of students to Europe and around-the-world with the People-to-People High School Ambassador Program. After retiring she volunteered for 13 years at Pyrtle Elementary School while her grandchildren attended. She and Bill also worked with teachers of English and Social Services in Italy through the Global Volunteers Program. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lincoln, and was a regular volunteer at their Fabulous Finds Thrift Shop.

Bill and Edythe moved to Lincoln from NYC in 1957 when Bill began his 38-year tenure on the faculty at Nebraska Wesleyan University. They moved to Eastmont Towers in 2004, where she sang in the Eastmont Choir and shared her musical talents (accordion and pianist for many skits and sing-a-longs). Edythe was our sunshine, always an optimist, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved the time she spent with family. She was an entertaining storyteller, had beautiful brown eyes, bright smile and oh, those dimples!

The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to the Eastmont community for their support and many friendships over the past 17 years; much admiration to the nurses and aides of Tabitha Hospice Services. Although your time with Edythe was short, Francie, Kari, Katy, Meghan and Dan immediately became part of our family too.

She is survived by her son Wade (Marcella DeMera), Sammamish, WA, daughter Janelle Herres (Michael), Lincoln, daughter-in-law Mary (Lundy) Cascini, Lincoln, grandchildren Jillian Cascini, Zane Cascini, Alex Zappala, Macrae Zappala, Kate Lesoing (Brandon) and Will Herres (Jes), great-grandchildren Paxon and Blaire Schneider, Nola Edwards, Mabel and Beau Herres, sisters Arlyce (Wayne) McNeil, Sioux Falls, SD, Mildred Bullock, Princeton, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband William, son Brett, sisters Vivian Phillips, and Ruth Whipp, brothers Wendell, David and infant brother Dwight, brothers-and-sisters-in law Ira Phillips, Carol (Gilkerson) Peden, Jim Sebastian, Charles Bullock, Carol (Williford) Peden, Joan (Cole) Peden, Gene and Eva (Cascini) Brandt.

No services or viewing. A private family graveside burial of cremains will be at a later date in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to William and Edythe Peden Cascini Endowed Scholarship at Nebraska Wesleyan University, 50th & St. Paul, Lincoln, NE, 68504 or Eastmont Towers Benevolent Fund, 6315 O Street, Lincoln, NE, 68510. Services entrusted to Roper and Sons. Condolences to roperandsons.com