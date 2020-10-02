Eileen Brobst Harms

April 19, 1950 - September 16, 2020

Eileen Brobst Harms, former Lincoln restaurateur, passed away September 16, 2020, at her home in Paso Robles, California surrounded by her family. Eileen was a warrior and fought a valiant 4-year battle with cancer. Born April 19, 1950, in Lincoln, Nebraska, daughter of the late Daniel and Alyce (Jakub) Brobst. A graduate of Lincoln Southeast High (1968) and Lincoln School of Commerce,

Eileen enjoyed a long career in restaurant management. In 1984, Eileen along with husband Paul, renewed a small café at the intersection of Hwy 77 and Saltillo Road. Changing both the name and genre of the café, Inn Harms Way was established as a seafood restaurant that just happened to have a wine bar. She used to say the best restaurant in town, was "just outside" of town. In 1990, Inn Harms Way relocated to the Lincoln Train Station and was known for its fabulous wine list, and affordable fine dining. Eileen was recognized many times in the International Wine Spectator magazine for her earned Awards in Excellence.

In 1999 Eileen and Paul retired from their lives in Lincoln and moved to Paso Robles, California where Paul planted his own vineyard and Eileen went on to further her vintner's career at Tablas Creek Vineyards.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul, daughters Mary Lynn (Michael) Romo, Santa Barbara, Ca; LeighAnn Harms, Paso Robles, Ca; and the light of her life, grandson, Langston Harms, Paso Robles, Ca; Foreign Exchange Student Daughter; Mikaela (Daniel) Nilsson, Arboga, Sweden; Brothers, Gary Brobst, Ozark, Mo; Kent (Karen) Brobst Nixa, Mo; Brothers-In-Law, Mark (Sherry) Harms, Branson, Mo; James Haire, Stillwell, Ks; Sisters-in-Law; Merrily (Jerry) Nicholls, Lincoln, Ne; Suzanne Laird, Spokane, Wa; Aunt Eleanor Kobza, Lincoln, Ne; Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wants to express their special thanks to nieces Lisa Railsback and Janet Rogers for the care they extended during Eileen's treatments.

Preceded in death by Parents Dan and Alyce Brobst, In-Laws, Harm and Jadetta (Jaye) Harms and sister, Karen Ann Haire.

Interment will be at a later date, in Lincoln, Ne. Memorials may be sent to Atascadero Bible Church – General Fund – 6225 Atascadero Mall – Atascadero, CA 93442.