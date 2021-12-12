Elaine Iliopoulos

May 8, 1959 - December 9, 2021

Elaine Iliopoulos age 62 of Elmwood, NE passed away on December 9, 2021 at the Josie Harper Residence Hospice House in Omaha, NE. She was born in Patras, Greece on May 8, 1959 and adopted by George and Helen (Haralambopoulos) Gekas. She enjoyed cooking, reading and crocheting, before her illness she was an active member of the Daughters of Annunciation of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

She will be missed by family and friends. Elaine is survived by her children John and Christina Iliopoulos.

Trisagion Service: 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St. Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd with Rev. Fr. Theodore C. Roupas officiating. Memorials to the Church. Condolences may be left at Wyuka.com