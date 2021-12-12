Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Iliopoulos
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Elaine Iliopoulos

May 8, 1959 - December 9, 2021

Elaine Iliopoulos age 62 of Elmwood, NE passed away on December 9, 2021 at the Josie Harper Residence Hospice House in Omaha, NE. She was born in Patras, Greece on May 8, 1959 and adopted by George and Helen (Haralambopoulos) Gekas. She enjoyed cooking, reading and crocheting, before her illness she was an active member of the Daughters of Annunciation of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

She will be missed by family and friends. Elaine is survived by her children John and Christina Iliopoulos.

Trisagion Service: 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 O St. Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 950 N. 63rd with Rev. Fr. Theodore C. Roupas officiating. Memorials to the Church. Condolences may be left at Wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Service
5:30p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
950 N. 63rd, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.