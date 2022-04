Elaine Rose Little

January 27, 1932 - December 26, 2021

Elaine R. Little, 89, of Lincoln, passed away December 26, 2021. Born January 27, 1932 in Odell, NE. She married Bob Little on November 1, 1966 and they were happily married for 55 years.

Celebration of Elaine's Life: Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). Inurnment: Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com