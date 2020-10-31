Elaine M. Miller

October 24, 1929 - October 26, 2020

Elaine M. Miller, 91, of Polk, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg. Elaine Miller was born Elaine M. Berg on October 24, 1929 at Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Henry and Alverta (Dienart) Berg. She attended schools in Lancaster County and Lincoln, graduating from Northeast High School in 1947. Following her graduation Elaine attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and graduated in 1948. She worked at various secretarial jobs, the longest being five years with the Lincoln Veterans Hospital.

On August 22, 1954 Elaine married Dwayne Miller. They lived in the Polk area farming until Dwayne retired. They then moved to Polk, where she remained until moving to Midwest Covenant Homes in Stromsburg. Elaine was a member of the First Baptist Church, The American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed the traveling and camping she and Dwayne did when they could, along with her gardening and being outdoors. Elaine was strong in her faith and known as an excellent listener. Her greatest enjoyment came from being a wife and mother.

Those left to cherish her memory, are her two sons, William and Shelly Miller of Ellensburg, WA, and Byron Miller of Polk; her brother, Leon and Leanne Berg of Orlando, FL; her brothers-in-law, Don and Wilma Miller of Lincoln, and Noel and Virginia Kealiher of York; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwayne; and her brother, Robert Berg.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to High Prairie Community Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.