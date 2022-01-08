Elaine D. Payne

January 15, 1917 - January 5, 2022

Elaine D. Payne, 104, of Lincoln, died on January 5, 2022. Mrs. Payne was born January 15, 1917 to Otto & Anna (Wallace) Wenburg in Fullerton, NE. Preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Mary Ann; husband, Clyde Payne. Survived by her children, Ted (Patty) Payne, James (Stacey) Payne, Kenneth Payne; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.