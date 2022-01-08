Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine D. Payne
1917 - 2022
BORN
1917
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Elaine D. Payne

January 15, 1917 - January 5, 2022

Elaine D. Payne, 104, of Lincoln, died on January 5, 2022. Mrs. Payne was born January 15, 1917 to Otto & Anna (Wallace) Wenburg in Fullerton, NE. Preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Mary Ann; husband, Clyde Payne. Survived by her children, Ted (Patty) Payne, James (Stacey) Payne, Kenneth Payne; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Your 3J Leadership Team Family
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss! I worked with Elaine at the Faculty Club at UNL in the early 70´s. She was such a fun, caring lady.
Deborah (Deb) Carr
January 9, 2022
Elaine was a very special and loving person her heart was filled with so much love. We loved listening to her stories when she was young and all her old time remedies in back of her house she make us laugh. You were our night babysitter "as you called it" to our children when they were young they loved you so much.. and you were a perfect neighbor. We will never forget you "Elaine" you will always be in our hearts. To the family: Elaine was a beautiful and strong woman and it was an honor to know her for all these years. Our hearts goes out to you all.
Albert and Karen Buhr and family
Friend
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results